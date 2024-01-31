The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama, has pledged to cancel the controversial contract between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML).

He said such corrupt agreements would not persist under his administration, as it goes against the nation’s best interests.

Mr. Mahama stressed his commitment to enhancing anti-corruption measures and expressed his readiness to terminate the SML contract if elected.

“One would have thought that the corruption cases were enough but it has numb Ghanaians. Corruption does not shock Ghanaians the way it used to shock us”, he said.

“An NDC government under me will not recognise or accept this SML agreement. The President has hurriedly got KPMG to audit it, whatever audit they will do I say we won’t accept or respect any agreement with SML.”

He spoke at a meeting with organised labour as part of the “Building Ghana Tour” of the Eastern Region.

During the same event, Mr. Mahama remarked that Ghanaians have become desensitized to instances of corruption in the country.

He linked the current situation to the government’s perceived lack of commitment to combating the menace, citing the recent Corruption Perception Index.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has granted an extension to audit firm KPMG, allowing more time to complete its assessment of the controversial contract.

Initially set for completion by Tuesday, January 16, 2024, the new deadline for KPMG’s work is now Friday, February 23, 2024.

This extension followed a request from KPMG to the President, seeking additional time beyond the initial two-week period provided for the task.

