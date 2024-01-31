Businessman, George Twum-Barimah-Adu is the latest person to join the presidential race ahead of the 2024 general elections.

His decision, he said, is due to the failure of the two leading parties: the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to deliver the developmental dividends Ghanaians had hoped for under the fourth republic.

According to him, now is the time for Ghanaians to take their destinies into their own hands for accelerated development.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign, he said “I am doing this because I fervently believe it is time to forge a brighter future for every Ghanaian and not only for those who belong to a political party of the President in power.”

“I will be a Head of State for the people! One who brings about destiny-changing transformation!” he added.

He has promised to, among other things, review all key government policies and programmes within the first 100 days of his government with the view of reimagining, redefining and repurposing them to serve Ghanaians and be beneficial to the citizenry.

Mr Twum-Barimah-Adu also said he would sell non-profitable state enterprises and strictly scrutinise and review public procurement contracts to guarantee value for money, among other measures.

