The National Peace Council (NPC) has praised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for responding to its appeal to rejoin the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC).

Following the 2020 elections, the NDC chose not to participate in any IPAC meetings, causing concern among stakeholders in Ghana’s democratic space.

At a stock-taking conference held on December 14, 2023, organized by the NPC at Peduase as part of the preparations for the 2024 elections, the NDC openly pledged to rejoin IPAC.

After making this commitment, the NDC attended two recent IPAC meetings on January 22nd and 29th, 2024.

In a statement signed by the Chairman, Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, the NPC encouraged all stakeholders in the political space to employ dialogue and consensus-building methods to guarantee a free, fair, credible, and peaceful 2024 election.

Full statement below: