Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam George, remains resolute in his pursuit of Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Reverend Amishaddai Owusu-Amoah, publicly disclosing his age.

At the public hearings of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament, a drama ensued after Sam George asked Mr Owusu Amoah his age, and the year he turned 60.

The comment stirred reactions from committee members, causing a delay in Mr. Owusu-Amoah’s response.

In defense of his question, Sam George has outlined seven reasons why he deemed it necessary to inquire about Mr. Owusu-Amoah’s age.

According to him, the question sought to prove if the Commissioner-General had a valid contract to remain at post since he had passed the stipulated age of 60.

He answered that for the past twenty seven (27) months, he has occupied the position without a contract

An unsatisfied Sam George said he seeks to delve deeper into the matter, detailing seven reasons why his question is justified.

1. Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai turned 60 years in October 2021, twenty seven (27) months ago.

2. Per the Public Service Commission of Ghana regulations, anyone above the age of 60 can be maintained with a 1/2-year contract with the possibility of an extension of another year.

3. Since October 2021, Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai has been at post and carried out functions as the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority without a contract. He has signed contracts like the dubious $100 million SML sweetheart deal with the approval and support of Ken Ofori-Atta.

4. Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai replaced Mr. Kofi Nti as Commissioner-General when the later still had 18 months of his four (4) year contract outstanding. The reason his contract was terminated was that he had turned 60 years.

5. The question we need answers to is why Ken Ofori-Atta has kept his darling Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai at post for another twenty seven (27) months without a contract?

6. The same Ken Ofori-Atta told Parliament that President Akufo-Addo had given instructions that contract extensions beyond the age of 60 would cease except in exceptional cases where the skill of the individual in question is unique and not readily available. What skill does Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai have that is unique and for which reason the laws of the country have been broken?

7. Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai cannot and should not be allowed to continue his stay in office even one day longer.

The seven thought-provoking questions, he revealed will ascertain what damage the “illegal” 27-month stay has caused the tax payer.