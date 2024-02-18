Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has appreciated the hard work of staff of the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

According to him, their dedication to salvage the economy accounted for the significant achievements during his tenure.

Mr Ofori-Atta in reflecting on their collaborative journey, praised the MoF team for their resilience in weathering storms, overcoming challenges, and contributing to key victories for the Republic.

He highlighted their pivotal role in the development and implementation of seven Budget Statements that shaped the economic landscape.

In a heartfelt letter of gratitude issued on Wednesday, February 14, Ofori-Atta commended the team’s unwavering commitment and positive energy, especially during times marked by economic turbulence.

The former minister emphasized the adherence to principles such as fiscal responsibility and value-for-money that guided their collective efforts.

As a united team MOF, Ofori-Atta expressed gratitude for the numerous milestones achieved between January 27, 2017, and February 14, 2024.

Notable accomplishments included introducing stimulus packages, enhancing commitment controls, restructuring the financial sector, and establishing historic partnerships with various organisations.

Despite his removal by President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, February 14, Ofori-Atta highlighted the almost quadrupling of the economy’s size with an optimistic projection of crossing the GH¢1 trillion mark in the current year.

“Together, we have weathered storms, surmounted challenges, and won key battles for the Republic. Reflecting on our journey, I am reminded of the work we have together done through the seven (7) Budget Statements we developed and implemented over the period.”

“The three (3) Budgets before 2020 sowed the seeds, nurtured a remarkable rebound of growth and greatly stabilized the macro-economic turbulence we faced. This put the economy on a positive trajectory for a proper take-off. Indeed, your commitment and positive energy while we pursued the principles of irreversibility, fiscal responsibility and value for money were truly admirable.”

“We reminded ourselves that we had only two fishes and five loaves for the monumental task ahead while ensuring a deliberateness of the preferential options for the poor and promoting private sector productivity.”