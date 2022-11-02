The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has disconnected power to the Accra Sports Stadium.

Managers of the facility, National Sports Authority(NSA), owe the power distribution company about ¢390,000.

The power was disconnected on Tuesday but is yet to be restored because the NSA could only pay ¢30,000.

It is the second time this year ECG is cutting power to the stadium having earlier disconnected the power for debt that stood at over ¢508,000 as of March 2022.

It is unclear when power will be restored to the stadium as businesses continue to bear the brunt of the impact of the outage.