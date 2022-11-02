Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has admitted that he disappointed the country and the entire African continent after failing to convert his spot-kick against Uruguay during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The Black Stars had a brilliant opportunity to play in the semifinals of the Mundial after Luis Suarez prevented Dominic Adiyah’s goal-bound header.

However, Gyan failed to convert the crucial penalty.

Ghana subsequently exited the tournament after losing in a penalty shootout after the game ended 1-1 after 120 minutes of football.

“I had to cry because I felt like I went from hero to zero,” Gyan told FIFA.com.

“I let the whole continent, my country down. Anytime I’m alone in a room, it just pops up in my mind. I’m going to live with it for the rest of my life.”

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will once again face Uruguay in the Qatar 2022 World Cup after being paired in Group H, alongside Portugal and South Korea.

Gyan remains the country’s all time leading goalscorer with 51 goals.