The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dalex Finance has begged President Nana Akufo-Addo to urgently take the decisive measures required to address the current economic crisis the country is facing.

According to Ken Thompson, there is a looming poverty characterised by business closures with job losses should the President fail to act.

In an interview with Citi TV on Tuesday, November 1, the 61-year-old Thompson went down on his knees and pleaded with President Akufo-Addo to act on the situation.

“His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa, what I can see coming is not good. If you are watching, what I can see coming is not good. I can see poverty, I can see job losses, I can see business closures, I can see price of electricity going up.

“I lived through the 70s and I saw it when my parents came back from England. My mother bought a brand new Peugeot 403 and I can see how eventually she was not able to repair the car and she was involved in a car crash.

“She was actually coming to visit me and that was the end of it. I can remember how our carpets became threadbare and how chairs became broken and how we started wearing secondhand clothes. I have seen it.

“I am 61. I can’t do much about what is happening now but you can and I am begging you to please take decisive actions because I believe that you are capable,” he pleaded.

Recent international ratings have seen Ghana’s economy downgraded to reflect the country’s inability to fix its liquidity and debt challenges.

With limited access to the international financial markets and challenges with domestic revenue mobilisation to rescue the situation, Ghana has now turned to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $3 billion bailout.

President Akufo-Addo addressed the nation on Sunday, October 30, about measures his government was taking to curtail the current economic crisis, hinting at government possibly securing a deal with the IMF by the end of the year.

According to him, the country is likely to arrive at an agreement by December to get the crucial bailout it seeks.

Amidst the general economic difficulties facing Ghanaians, the President in the address to the nation on Sunday insisted that the government is committed to ensuring that the economy is back on track.