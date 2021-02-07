The Director of Strategy and Business Operations at Dalex Finance, Joe Jackson has tested positive for Covid-19.

The business mogul disclosed his medical status in a tweet a few hours after receiving his test result on Thursday evening from LEDing Lab.

Giving more details in an interview, Mr. Jackson who is still processing the effect of this event revealed that he is diabetic, overweight and has high blood pressure; a condition the medical professionals refer to as multiple comorbidities.

This state according to him, leaves room for concern.

I've tested positive for COVID-19. I did a test on Thursday evening at LEDing Lab and got the result at 1:30pm today. I am feeling okay and in good spirits. I am still processing the effect of this event but I know that I must share the experience. #MaskUpGhana pic.twitter.com/IYCpcUCis3 — Joe Jackson (@Joe_Jackson_GH) February 6, 2021

He used the opportunity to urge Ghanaians to put on their face masks and adhere strictly to all the Covid-19 safety protocols.

Mr. Jackson joins the list of prominent personalities who have come out to disclose their Covid-19 status including award-winning journalist and JoyNews editor, Israel Laryea.

Already the Catholic Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape Coast, Most Reverend Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle has also confirmed testing positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, 791 more cases have been recorded, bringing the country’s number of active cases to 6,095.

According to the Ghana Health Service, nine new deaths put the death toll at 449 as the cumulative infections hit 70,046 with 63,502 recovered/discharged.