CEO of Dalex Finance, Kenneth Thompson, wants personnel deployed to Ashaiman by the Military High Command in the wake of the killing of a soldier to be apprehended and disciplined for abusing residents.

According to him, his driver was taken off from his motorbike on his way to work and beaten mercilessly for no reason.

He describes the action by the military as unacceptable and demands immediate apology for his driver and repairs of his broken motorbike.

Mr Thompson expressed his frustration on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Thursday.

“Today, it is Ashaiman, tomorrow it is Community 10, next day is East Legon then it comes to Adringanor, then it goes to Osu. We’re not a military state. What kind of country is this?

“It should never, ever happen. Eventually, if you speak up, they’ll come for you. What gives the military the right to go and brutalise civilians? What gives them the right?”

On Tuesday, some soldiers invaded the Ashaiman suburb of Taifa days after one of their colleagues was allegedly stabbed to death by unknown assailants in the area.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Armed Forces says the brutal military operation they conducted in parts of Ashaiman on Tuesday dawn, following the murder of a young soldier, Trooper Imoro Sherrif, on Saturday dawn at Ashaiman-Taifa was merely a swoop in a man-hunt for some criminals and not for vengeance.