The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has withheld the entire results of 289 candidates out of 37,825 candidates who sat for the 2023 private West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

These candidates according to the examination body were involved in various examination malpractices.

This was contained in a statement which announced the release of the provisional results for the exams.

“The results of 289 candidates alleged to have been involved in various cases of examination malpractice have been withheld pending the conclusion of investigations into the cases of malpractice.

“These malpractices include collusion, impersonation, bringing foreign materials, including mobile phones, into the examination hall and seeking external assistance among others,” portions of the statement read.

WAEC has said the withheld results will be released or cancelled based on the outcome of investigations.

The results of other candidates are, however, available online at www.waecgh.org.

