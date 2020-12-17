The Member of Parliament for Dorma West Constituency, Hon Alhaji Ali Maiga Halidu, has defended two ministers over claims of they masterminding the defeats of some New Patriotic Party (NPP) aspirants in the just-ended election.

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh and the Bono Regional Minister Hon Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson had been accused of being responsible for some defeats the NPP witness in the area.

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh

But according to Alhaji Halidu, the contribution of the two ministers towards the growth of the party in the area cannot be underestimated.

“I cannot quantify the support I have received from these two and wish that we encourage them to continue to do more for us rather than condemning them and subjecting them to needless public attacks for they are the hope for the region”, he said.

Bono regional minister, Madam Ama Richardson.

He acknowledged they always made resources readily available and worked effortlessly towards the party retaining seats in the area.

“Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh contributed a lot to my campaign and that of other colleagues in the Region. He gave out motorbikes and physical cash to a number of constituencies same as the Regional Minister,” he disclosed.

The Majority Chief Whip and MP elect for Sunyani East Constituency, Hon Kwasi Ameyaw Cheremeh is reported to have alleged on live radio that acts of selfishness on the part of the Bono Regional minister Hon Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson caused the defeat of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the Bono Region.

However, speaking on Sunyani-based Ark FM, Alhaji Halidu challenged Hon Ameyaw Cheremeh to provide evidence for his claims

“I will challenge the Hon Kwasi Ameyaw Cheremeh to provide evidence that these two people gave money to the electorate to vote against the NPP candidates including because he is a parliamentarian and the name of the game is evidence,” he challenged.