The Ministry of Education has asked parents to be patient with regards to the placement of their wards in the various Senior High Schools following the release of the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) provisional results by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

The Council, in a press statement dated Wednesday, December 16, 2020, and signed by the Head of Affairs, Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, announced that the provisional results will be dispatched to the various Junior High Schools through Metropolitan, Municipal and District Directors of Education.

But parents across the country have expressed uneasiness with the Computerised School Selection Placement System due to events that marred the school selection process undertaken by the Education Ministry last year.

Public Relations Officer for the Education Ministry, Kwesi Obeng Fosu, speaking on the Dwaso Nsem morning show on Adom FM, said parents should wait till the aftermath of the festive season before calling on the Ministry to address school placement challenges.

He added that school placement forms are expected to be first completed by the reapective Junior High Schools in the country even before the school placement process commences.

“The results just came in and so we want to urge parents to take it easy. They should not be thinking about placement for now. We have more days ahead, for now I want to urge parents to wait till we celebrate Christmas and afterwards we will bring all the necessary details they require,” he said.

“Now the academic calendar has changed and continuing students will be the first to go when school resumes and so it is important that we wait for all the processes to be completed. Yes, the results are in but we are working closely with Ghana Education Service on the way forward, and so let’s not rush for placement now,” he pleaded.