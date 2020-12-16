The Member of Parliament (MP)-elect for Fomena, Andrew Asiamah, has broken his silence after he was elected as an independent representative for the constituency.

The MP, who has been at the center of controversy in the 7th Parliament, was asked to vacate his seat, upon directives by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the Speaker, after he decided to go independent following what he described as unfair treatment meted to him by the NPP.

But, following his re-election, speculations are rife that the NPP was in talks with him to join the party again, as Parliament hangs in the balance on which party will form majority.

But, speaking to the press corps, the Fomena MP said he’s already made the decision to go back to the NPP and that he believes the party has learnt lessons from previous mistakes, adding that he feels vindicated over his victory.

Mr Asiamah also rubbished claims that he’s made demands to the government before agreeing to join the party. He also described the ruling by the Speaker of Parliament as unfortunate.