Social media has been thrown into a state of confusion after fees purported to be those of Roman Ridge and SOS Hermann Gmeiner International College popped up. The schools are yet to confirm or deny the fees circulating on social media.

Both schools, which are considered prestigious and known for their British Curricula, are located in Accra and Tema respectively.

From the viral fee slip from Roman Ridge, new entrants are expected to pay a registration fee of GH¢575.00 while the admission fee has been pegged at GH¢20,125.

Pupils from nursery to Primary six are to pay GHS10,580.00 while Form one to Form five pupils pay GHS12,563.75 and sixth form GHS13,225.00.

With regards to SOS, students pursuing the International Baccalaureate Middle Years Programme will pay GHS24,700 and the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme GHS 31,200.

However, all these amounts are said to exclude school uniforms and bedding for boarding students.

The amounts have generated mixed reactions with many describing them as outrageous since some of these students will end up with their colleagues in less expensive schools in the same universities.