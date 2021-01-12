Some private basic schools in the Central Region have been disinfected ahead of reopening.

The exercise was also to allow for the safe reopening of all the schools on Friday, January 15, 2021 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ongoing disinfection operation is a collaboration between the central government and waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

The private schools in the Elmina Circuit included Peter Holdbroke Smith, Church of Christ, Cole Angle Community School, Fair Weather, Priceless Preparatory School, Lady of Apostle, Monica Yorke, Ebenezer Preparatory School and Holywood School.

Other public schools were also disinfected and fumigated against the global pandmic.

They are St George’s Catholic Preparatory School, Nana Yaw Ankomah Basic School, Bethel Moses Preparatory School, Enstuah Mensah Preparatory School, Annette Preparatory, Little Shepard International and Mrs Kwakye De Excellence, all in Komenda in the Central Region.

Some of the headmasters and headmistresses thanked the government for the initiative. This they believe will encourage more parents to bring their wards to school.

It would be recalled that all universities, Senior High Schools (SHSs), basic schools, both private and public, were closed down in the early part of March 2020 following the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country.

However, final-year Junior High Schools and SHS students were exempted from the directive and were to remain in school and adhere to prescribed Covid-19 protocols while preparing for their examinations in May and June 2020, respectively.