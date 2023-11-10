The body of the last person who drowned with 11 others in the Afram River has been retrieved by rescue operators at Azietsi-Korpe.

The incident occurred in a fishing community near Agyata village in the Afram Plains South District of the Eastern Region, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has revealed.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at Agyata Electoral Area.

Twelve people were crossing the river from Azietsi-Korpe to Agyata when their canoe capsized and they drowned.

Personnel from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Police, Fire Service, and Ambulance Service responded to the scene and rescued six people, including four female adults and two male adults.

Five bodies, including three elderly women and two young girls, were retrieved and confirmed dead.

Updating Citi News on the sad incident on Friday, Alfred Owiredu-Agyeman, the Eastern Regional Operations Director of NADMO, said “We just received an update from our District Director that the sixth body has been retrieved from the river.”

“We wish to caution our canoe operators on the river Volta and Afram in the Eastern region to adhere to the use of life jackets strictly. NADMO supplied life jackets to these canoe operators somewhere last year, and we realised they are not using the life jackets well. At least using the life jacket will go a long way to save lives” he added.

