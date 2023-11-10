The 2023 corporate social responsibility report for Chinese enterprises operating in Africa was launched on Thursday in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, highlighting their contributions to the continent’s socio-economic and ecological renewal.

The report said that since the beginning of this century, Chinese enterprises have participated in the construction of over 6,000 km of railways in Africa. Additionally, Chinese firms have aided in the construction of nearly 20 ports, 80 large-scale power plants, and 6,000 km of highways on the continent.

Compiled by the Alliance of Chinese Business in Africa for Social Responsibilities (ACBASR), the report aims to provide the international community with data and case studies showcasing the contribution of Chinese enterprises to livelihood transformation in Africa.

Launched on the sidelines of the China-Africa Sustainable Investment Summit in Nairobi, the report underpinned the prioritization of the welfare of local communities and the conservation of natural assets by Chinese enterprises.

Diao Chunhe, the executive chairman of ACBASR, said “Chinese enterprises have achieved remarkable results in fulfilling social responsibilities in Africa which is reflected in key aspects like promoting local employment, abiding by local laws, paying attention to green development and improvement of employee welfare.”

China, emerging as Africa’s largest trading and investment partner, has deployed about 9,000 medical personnel to the continent and offered over 100,000 training opportunities, creating more than 4.5 million jobs through various projects, including hospitals, schools, stadiums and agricultural initiatives, according to the report.

“The majority of Chinese businesses in Africa focus on helping Africa cultivate endogenous growth capacity and actively promote the process of poverty reduction and development in Africa,” the report said.

Liu Zhonghui, the executive secretary-general of ACBASR, said that Chinese enterprises support programs that advance capacity building as well as inclusive and green growth in Africa.

Daniel O’Malley, head of the Regional Delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Nairobi, commended the corporate social responsibility ethos of Chinese enterprises, which are aiding poverty alleviation and responding to climatic shocks in African communities.

Yuan Chunkun, the general manager of China Road and Bridge Corporation’s Kenya Office, cited mega infrastructure projects like the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway as examples of Chinese firms contributing to sustainable development in Africa.

