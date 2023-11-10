The much-anticipated Asempa FM’s National Dialogue series on sanitation is currently underway at the Prempeh Assembly Hall in Kumasi.

The event which is the fifth edition is themed; Achieving the SDG goals on sanitation in Ghana; The way forward.

All set for the 2023 Ekosiisen National Dialogue Series from the Prempeh Assembly Hall in Kumasi



Tune in to listen and follow us with the hashtag #Ekosiisendialogueseries23#Ekosiisen#Ekosiisendialogueseries23 pic.twitter.com/Xd1xxu8OYm — Asempa 94.7FM (@Asempa947_FM) November 10, 2023

It will bring together relevant stakeholders to discuss sanitation issues in the country and also assess the success rate of measures rolled out by the Akufo-Addo-led government.

Speakers at the event include: Sanitation Minister, Freda Prempeh, Ashanti Regional Minister, Simeon Osei Mensah, Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Chief Executive Officer, Samuel Pyne, Youth Employment Agency (YEA) boss, Kofi Baah Agyepong and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Environmental Protection Agency, Henry Kokofu.

Traditional leaders among others are also there in their numbers to grace the occasion.

Meanwhile, students from Mampong Technical College of Education have electrified the venue with a powerful Jama session.