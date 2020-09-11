A faulty ferry, which enabled transportation of residents of Ntonaboma to Donkorkrom, has truncated their access to quality healthcare.

The truncation of access to quality healthcare, according to the interim traditional ruler of Ntonaboma, Nana Akuamoah Boateng II, has resulted in several deaths.

“The ferry broke down in 2015 and since then we have had issues transporting the sick to Donkorkrom for prompt medical treatment,” he said.

“We now use a canoe to transport the sick but that is not fast enough as most of our sick die before we get to Donkorkrom,” he added.

Speaking to Adom News‘ Gershon Mortey, Nana Akuamoah bemoaned the situation and asserted that aside getting access to quality healthcare, residents are also unable to commute to Donkorkrom to conduct business.

Queen mother for Ntonaboma, Adwoa Fosua II, also speaking to Adom News, pleaded with the government to build a clinic in the town to reduce its dependence on Donkorkrom for medical care and also fix the ferry for easy transportation between the two towns.

