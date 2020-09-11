Running mate to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer says though she is not an economist, she will competently chair the Economic Management Team as a vice president if the party wins the December polls.

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang explained that her team would be tasked to simplify the economy to her understanding.

Speaking to officials of the Institute of Democratic Governance as part of her working visit to Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), she promised to make ordinary Ghanaians have a better appreciation of the management of the economy.

Some people have questioned her ability to execute her duties chairing the Economic Management Team if she becomes a vice president.

Critics say that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur did a good job chairing the Team because of their economic backgrounds and wondered how the former Vice-Chancellor of the Cape Coast University will cope.

But Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said she is all about simplifying economics.

“After all, managing the economy is about enhancing the quality of human lives,” the former Education Minister said.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang is on a two-day visit to a number of CSO’s in the country.