A medical doctor at the Kwahu Afram Plains North District Presbyterian Health Centre at Donkorkrom in the Eastern region has revealed that teenage pregnancy is on the rise in the region.

Dr Frank Ayisi Brown revealed this in an interview with Adomonline’s Gershon Mortey, stating that at least about 10 girls between the ages of 13 and 15 deliver at the hospital every month.

“Teenage pregnancy is gradually becoming a competition between school girls in the municipality, and the situation is worrying so authorities should do something about it,” Dr Brown said.

Nana Akuamoh Boateng II, the traditional ruler of Donkorkrom Atakora, also speaking, attributed the rise in teenage pregnancy to the numerous holding of ‘wake-keeping’ activities by bereaved families in the area.



According to him, the young men and women in the town have sexual encounters during such activities.

VIDEO OF NANA AKUAMOH BOATENG II

Queen mother of Donkorkrom Atakora, Nanahemaa Yaa Serwaa, on her part, pleaded with the government to build a hospital in the town to help reduce health-related deaths in the town.



“We are pleading with government to build a big hospital for us, so we stop crossing the river to seek medical care in the adjoining town. We are willing to give government a big piece of land to build the hospital on,” she noted.

VIDEO OF NANAHEMAA YAA SERWAA