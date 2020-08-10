A former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Dormaa West Constituency in the Bono Region has been accused of ‘masterminding’ the clash between supporters of the New Patriotic Party and NDC at Nkrankwanta which has resulted in the death of one.

This is according to Acquah Ibrahim, the Youth Organiser of the NPP at Nkrankwanta. The former MP has denied the allegations.

“If you want to know the person behind the violence at Nkrankwanta, then look no further because former MP, Vincent Oppong-Asamoah is the one. He has a track record of condoning and perpetuating violence against the NPP, particularly during his tenure as the MP,” he claimed.

His allegations come after a renewed clash between some supporters of the NPP and NDC at Nkrankwanta in the Dormaa West District of the Bono Region.

This was after several gunshots were fired on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

Confirming the incident to JoyNews, the Member of Parliament for Dormaa West constituency, Ali Maiga Halidu accused the NDC of busing thugs from Sankore and Kasapin in the Ahafo region to intimidate members of the NPP.

Mr Oppong-Asamoah has, however, rubbished the allegations that the NDC bused thugs to fight the NPP in the area.

