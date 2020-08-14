A shrine at Bebuso in the Kwahu Afram Plains South District of the Eastern region has been turned into a prayer camp.



The shrine-cum-prayer camp is under the care of the Catholic Church in the area.

Togbe Mawusi Afram, the traditional ruler of the area, speaking to Adomonline’s Gershon Mortey said the shrine was handed over to the Catholic Church with the hope of it being used as a tourist attraction to generate revenue for the town.



Giving a little history of the shrine in the town, Togbe Afram noted that dwellers of the town in the olden days made sacrifices to the shrine for protection, bumper harvest and provision of rain.



Ahmin Abdulai Jamere, the Tourism Development Officer for the area, also in an interview with Adom News said that efforts were being made by the Tourism Ministry to rehabilitate the shrine to make it attractive for tourist activities.



The Ministry, he noted, intends to make Bebuso the tourism hub of the district.



Theresa Botwe, a Catholic in the area, who spoke to Adom News, noted that the conversion of the shrine into a prayer camp has been beneficial to her and those who offer prayers in the camp.



She testified to the fact that despite being a single mother, her prayers to be able to take care of her children have been answered as she is now able to properly take care of her children.



