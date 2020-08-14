Running mate to National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has revealed her party’s next government will have the interest of working mothers at heart.

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang who bemoaned the stress women go through after child birth said her party will increase the period for maternity leave from three to four months.

“I sympathise with young mothers but you will be happy to know when our manifesto is launched that we have increased the maternity leave,” she stated during an interaction on International Youth Day.

Prof Jane Opoku-Agyemang

The former Education Minister said as a social democratic government, the party puts the concerns of the citizenry, especially women who form majority of the population, first and ensure they satisfy them.

“We have moved it [maternity leave] from three months to four months fully paid maternity leave and we are also going to ensure that until the child is nine months, the woman truly has time,” Prof Opoku-Agyemang added.