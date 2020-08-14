The Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang will from Friday, August 14, embark on a 10-day campaign tour of the Upper East, North East, Northern, Bono and Ahafo Regions.

This tour comes right after her recent courtesy calls on traditional authorities, religious leaders and other key stakeholders in the Central and Greater-Accra Regions.

“I am delighted to begin official campaign activities with our brothers and sisters from these parts of our country,” she stated.

“I look forward to listening to them but more importantly, affirming to them, the specific actions a new NDC government under President John Dramani Mahama will deliver when given the mandate by Ghanaians.”

Beginning from the Upper East Region, the tour will see Prof. Opoku-Agyemang visit the Bolga Central, Zebila, Bawku Central, Tempane, Pusiga, Chiana/Paga, Navrongo Central, Builsa North and Builsa South constituencies where she will interact with the rank and file of the NDC.

She will also pay courtesy calls on traditional leadership of communities, as well as engage with youth, traders and leaders of other key stakeholders groups.

The NDC Running Mate will hold similar engagements during her tour of the North East, Northern, Bono and Ahafo regions.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang will be accompanied by National Executives, National Campaign Team Members, Members of Parliament, Regional and Constituency Executives.