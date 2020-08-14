A 19-year-old lady named Mary Lavoe has recounted the dreadful medical condition that informed doctors to remove her womb after she became pregnant while in school.

Coming from an economically-disadvantaged home, she got involved in a sexual relationship with a young man for financial assistance.

The teenager became pregnant as a result of the romantic relationship with the unidentified man. This was the beginning of her great woes.

She sat for an interview with Crime Check TV and revealed that weeks into her pregnancy, she started experiencing problems.

She paid a visit to the Nsawam Government Hospital for a check-up and was diagnosed with ectopic pregnancy.

It was later revealed that she had cancer of the womb after her blood sample was taken to Koforidua Hospital for diagnosis.

She was subsequently referred to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra for advanced treatment.

However, her problem kept worsening. Doctors at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital recommended chemotherapy treatment, but a week to the therapy, she bled profusely.

According to her, she suffered severe pains during this period and was given the option that required doctors to remove her uterus to save her life.

The 19-year-old lady, who currently lives with her parents, who are both farmers, at Adeiso in the Eastern region, revealed that she agreed to save her life.

She recounts her painful ordeal in the video below: