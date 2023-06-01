Two doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi have faced suspension after being found guilty of extorting money from patients.

Each doctor received a one-month suspension without pay. While one has already served the suspension, the other’s suspension will begin on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

The CEO of KATH, Professor Otchere Yaw Addai-Mensah, made this announcement during a courtesy visit to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at his palace in Manhyia, Kumasi.

The purpose of the visit was to introduce the hospital’s management and himself to the Asantehene, as he assumed office six months ago.

During the meeting, Prof. Addai-Mensah emphasized that his primary focus upon assuming his role as CEO was to instill discipline and a customer-centered approach in the hospital’s work environment.

He noted that certain clinics were also starting work late, causing longer waiting periods for patients.

The CEO stated that, with the support of the Board of Directors, measures had been implemented to ensure all clinics begin operations promptly at 8 a.m.

Additionally, to ensure proper supervision on holidays and weekends, a roster had been established, ensuring two directors were present at all times to oversee operations.

Prof. Addai-Mensah further mentioned his accomplishments during his six months in office, including soliciting sponsorship to renovate doctors’ and nurses’ accommodations at KATH.

Moreover, he introduced Point of Sales (POS) and Mobile Money (MoMo) payment systems to facilitate easy bill payments for patients and their relatives.

However, the CEO informed the Asantehene that progress on the Maternal and Baby Unit and the Sickle Cell and Blood Transfusion Centre, sponsored by the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), had come to a halt.

He appealed to the Asantehene for intervention to ensure the completion of these projects.

One of the challenges faced by KATH, as explained by the CEO, was securing funding to acquire adjacent military land for expansion.

Although the military had agreed to relocate and provide the land, significant funding would be required to relocate the military facilities. Prof. Addai-Mensah emphasized the financial implications of this undertaking.

In response, Otumfuo Osei Tutu clarified that the military had already been relocated, and the hospital would not be required to pay for the land again.

The Asantehene stated that he had discussed the matter with the President and the Minister of Defense, and the issue had been resolved.

He assured the CEO that no further payments would be necessary, except for potential funding for the construction of new schools, which would be handled by the Ministry of Defense.

The Asantehene praised the CEO for his commendable efforts and urged him to continue on this positive trajectory.

While he had not yet visited the hospital, he had heard about the significant improvements and transformation brought about by Prof. Addai-Mensah’s leadership.

The CEO was accompanied by Nana Effah Appenten, the Board Chairman, all members of the board, the Bompatahene, Maxwell Opoku Agyemang, Charles Dontoh, and Prof. Daniel Ansong, the Dean of the School of Medicine and Dentistry.