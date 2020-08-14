Dico Systems Limited, a Ghanaian-owned company which specializes in electrical engineering services, has donated a full body sanitizing machine worth GHC40,000 to the Jubilee House.

The Managing Director of Dico Systems, Kweku Apeadu, presented the sanitizing chamber to the Chief of Staff, Mrs Akosua Frema Osei Opare, at a brief ceremony at the entrance of the presidency where the chamber has been mounted ready for use.

Chief of Staff using the machine

According to Mr Apeadu, the Dico Systems sanitization chamber is a Ghanaian innovation they were presenting as part of their efforts to help the Presidency in fighting corona.

“With the system that we have, you find that you will, one, wash your hands, then you dry your hands. They go through a body mist which will keep you sanitized for about six hours. Close to that, you will then use a sanitizer for your hands as well so it is an all-in-one system that will then be able to guard people coming into institutions to know that those who are in the institutions are safe and protected,” the Dico Managing Director explained.

Chief of the Staff, Madam Frema Osei Opare, after receiving the sanitizing chamber, thanked Dico Systems for the gesture.

After going through the process of using the chamber, Mrs Osei Opare described it as simple to use and an effective machine that confirms the entrepreneurial and innovative spirit of Ghanaians.

“You have joined the President in his fight, you have joined local ingenuity to make sure that Ghana can stand on its own if need be, to contribute to this (COVID-19) fight,” Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei Opare stated.

An Advisor to Dico Systems, Joyce Awuku-Darko Osei, indicated that the sanitizing chamber was approved by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and the 3% hydrogen peroxide re-agent in it, has been approved by the European Union as safe.