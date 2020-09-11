Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame, also known as the Rap Dacta, has released a Reggae/Dancehall and Afro-fusion song he recorded with Jamaica’s Sizzla Kalonji dubbed Come Home.

The song, which was written about repatriation and freedom for Black People in the diaspora, urges people of colour to return to their motherland (Africa) where they will be free from discrimination of race.

Taking to Instagram, prior to the release of the track, Okyeame Kwame wrote:

Great week ahead . In these exciting times we feel it is right to invite our Brothers and Sisters in the diaspora to #COMEHOME so we build Africa together. I can’t wait to share with you.

Listen to the song below:

Meanwhile, few moments after releasing the song, which was produced by Zapp Mallet and mixed by Richie Mensah on all digital platforms, he took to his Instagram page to make some revelations about his relationship with the Jamaican star.

He disclosed that they shared the same birthday and were also born in the same year, 1976.

He wrote: Did U know that @therealsizzlakalonji and I were born on the same day(Saturday) and same year,same date ( 17 04 1976) and we are the same height and same skin tone ? we are twins from different mothers. I got to know this 4yrs ago when I visited Him in Kingston Jamaica. I will tell u more. #Ghamaican #ComeHome.