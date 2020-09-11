Public Relations Officer of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo, has debunked reports that the club is in talks to sign Eric Donkor.

The former Ashantigold SC defender, who left the miners in August, has been searching for a club after failing to land a new deal with the Obuasi-based club to end a two-year stint.

He has since been linked to a move to Hearts of Oak.

But the Head of Communications has denied such reports.

“We have William Dankyi, Rady Ovouka and Robert Addo who doubles as an excellent centre-back in that position. Why should we go in for another left-back when we have sold none?

“He [Eric Donkor] is an excellent player; no doubt about that. He has contributed his quota so well to Ghana football wherever he has gone and he is my personal friend,” he told Luv FM Sports.

“The reality is that, if it is not the case why do we want to force a story on the supporters which some of them go ahead and believe, creating pressure on management that you need to do certain things? This does not help anybody,” Mr Addo said.

The former Ashantigold SC defender, 28, trained with Auroras, the junior side of Hearts of Oak before joining Asante Kotoko in 2011 where he won three league titles and two FA Cups and rose to become vice-captain.