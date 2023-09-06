Awarding Ghanaian actor, Akrobeto visited Black Stars players during their training session on Tuesday.

After arriving in Kumasi on Tuesday, the players held their second training session having opened camp in Accra on Monday.

After the training session, Akrobeto, who is a veteran actor visited the players and exchanged pleasantries with them.

He spoke with Kudus Mohammed, Richard Ofori, Andre Ayew, and Jordan Ayew during his visit.

The team will hold their final training session later today as they prepare to host the Central African Republic (CAR) in their final Group E game in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ghana, who are unbeaten and lead their group with 9 points needs a draw or a win to qualify for the tournament in Ivory Coast next year.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 16:00 GMT at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Meanwhile, Joseph Paintsil has left the camp after sustaining an injury.