A leading aspiring parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (N[PP) in the Adentan constituency, Akosua Manu, popularly known as Kozie, has donated an undisclosed amount of money to cater for the welfare of the hardworking teachers at the Christ Faith Mission 1 JHS at the Foster Home at Adentan.

The kind gesture from the benevolent Kozie comes off on the back of the great performances of the 2022 BECE batch, at a valedictory (send-off) ceremony for the 2023 batch JHS graduates on Friday 25th August 2023.

To Kozie, teachers form the backbone of our education and they must not only be rewarded in heaven.

Therefore, the huge impacts and sacrifices they make in the lives of every individual they come across should not go unnoticed.

In her brief remarks, Akosua Manu emphasised the need to contribute to the Teacher’s Welfare for the great work they are doing to raise the future leaders.

“If these teachers could teach our kids and be able to produce the 2nd Overall Best BECE student in the Adentan Municipality, then their welfare must be of great concern to us.

“Thank you for challenging these students to realise their potential. Thank you for the good education,” Akosua Manu expressed.

The elated headmistress and the teachers could not hide their joy as they heaped praises on Akosua Manu as they expressed the popular sentiment that she would be a great Member of Parliament for the constituency.