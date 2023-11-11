The aspiring parliamentary candidate for Adentan constituency, Akosua Asaa Manu, has called on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) members in the Adentan constituency to rally together for victory ahead of the 2024 general elections.

She said the party members should be inspired by the tranquility and unity exhibited by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and Kennedy Agyapong after the just ended elections.

Stressing the need for cohesion within the party, Akosua Manu highlighted their peaceful post-election demeanor, emphasizing the significance of their exemplary maturity, which acknowledged the monumental challenge lying ahead—the 2024 general election.

Speaking at a health screening event organized by Kozie Cares Medical Outreach for Lakeside Room 6 Station residents in Adentan Constituency, she said the NPP primaries leading up to the 2024 election was marked by fierce competition between Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a prominent party member and Member of Parliament for Assin Central.

And acknowledging Mr. Agyapong’s personality, she said even though he is known for his strong stance on issues and has a vocal presence within the party, which presented a formidable challenge during the election, he has shown that whatever one puts his mind to with determination, one can achieve and tasked the youth to emulate his tenacity.

Touching on the health screening, Akosua Manu said over 40,000 beneficiaries in the 16 electoral areas in the Adentan Constituency have received vital medical support.

She said upon interaction with some of the beneficiaries, they expressed gratitude for the medical provisions, including medication and eyeglasses, and are anticipated to substantially enhance healthcare in the community, as emphasized by the delighted beneficiaries.

Moreover, Dr. Joel Segbefia, who is part of the Kozie Care Medical Outreach team, highlighted the prevalence of high blood pressure within the community.

He said the Ghana Health Service acknowledges hypertension as a prevalent condition among adults, contributing significantly to non-communicable diseases.

Dr. Segbefia said hypertension if not managed, can put excessive pressure on the heart. This he said can lead to an increased risk of heart diseases, can lead to stroke and damage the blood vessels in the kidneys, also cause vision problems and damage the blood vessels in the eyes which can lead to blindness.

Therefore advocating for regular blood pressure checks, Dr. Segbefia urged residents to purchase blood pressure monitoring devices for home use, aiming to prevent and mitigate the health risks associated with high blood pressure.

Akosua Manu appealed to delegates for their support in the upcoming “Extraordinary Constituency Delegates Conference” scheduled to take place in orphan constituencies on the 2nd December 2023.