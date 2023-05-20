Tragedy struck on the Sehwi Juaboso-Afere road in the Western North Region resulting in a gory accident that claimed one life and left 23 people injured.

The injured individuals were rushed to the Juaboso Government Hospital for urgent treatment.

The incident occurred as a group of passengers were from Aboaboso to Afere, both located in the Bodi District, to attend a funeral celebration.

While approaching the Afere community, a few minutes into their journey, the back-left tyre of the Sprinter bus carrying them, registered with registration number, ER 1993-13, suddenly burst.

The sudden tyre failure caused the Sprinter to veer off the road, crashing into the nearby bushes.

Tragically, a young lady lost her life instantly, and the remaining passengers, including the driver, sustained injuries and required medical attention.

Confirming the harrowing incident, Francis Adama, the Unit Committee Chairman of Sehwi Afere, disclosed on Adom News that although accidents had occurred on the road before, none had been as severe as the one that took place on Saturday.

He took the opportunity to urge drivers who frequently travel the route to exercise caution and prioritise safety.

The community is now grappling with the loss of a young life and the injuries suffered by multiple individuals as a result of the devastating accident.

Local authorities and medical personnel are working diligently to provide necessary care and support to the injured victims and their families.

