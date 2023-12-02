The funeral rites of late veteran lawyer and anti-corruption campaigner, Akoto Ampaw, has been set for Friday, December 15 at the Forecourt of the State House.

The mortal remains will be laid in state for viewing and filing past between the hours of 7.30 – 9.30 am.

The late human right activist will be interred in private burial on Saturday, December 16, at his hometown, Lolobi Ashiambi in the Oti region.

On Sunday, December 17, a thanksgiving service will be held at the St. Augustine Catholic Church, Hohoe, in the Volta Region.

A second thanksgiving mass will be held at the Christ the King Parish in Accra, on Friday, December 22.

The esteemed lawyer, known for his role as President Nana Akufo-Addo’s lead counsel during the 2020 election petition, passed away on October 20, 2023, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).

He was aged 73.

He was a partner in the Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & Co. law firm.

Read details on the funeral below:

ALSO READ: