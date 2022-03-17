Akoto Ampaw, lead counsel for #FixTheCountry convenor, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has charged supporters to jubilate in moderation following his bail.

Mr Barker-Vormawor was on Wednesday granted a GHC2 million bail by a Tema High Court with two sureties, one must submit documents of landed property to the court.

His passport is to also remain with the police. He is also required to report to the police once a week.

Mr Barker-Vormawor’s supporters, who had gathered outside the courtroom, could not hide their joy following the bail admission and began to chant songs in jubilation.

Lawyer Akoto Ampaw addressing the supporters after the court proceedings

But Mr Ampaw advised: “We’ve received the bail, you know that. So, if you’re happy he has been granted bail, conduct yourself well.”

Mr Barker-Vormawor was arrested at the Kotoka International Airport on his arrival from London on Friday, February 11, 2022.

He was subsequently detained by the Tema Regional Police Command in connection with a post on Facebook which threatened a coup if the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy) is passed.

The activist is currently facing treason felony charges.