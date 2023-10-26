ADO1 Alex Nartey with the Ghana National National Fire Service (GNFS) Public Relations Department, has given further details about the accident at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) office at La in Accra.

ADO1 Nartey has revealed both the driver and mate fled the scene after the truck crashed into the building on Tuesday.

According to him, the two abandoned their truck and found a way to escape while bystanders were rescuing the victims.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based TV3, he said efforts are underway to arrest them.

He, however, cautioned it will be in their best interest to turn themselves in for interrogation and smooth conduct of the investigation.

“The accident occurred close to the Labadi police station so an official complaint was lodged about their disappearance. If they refuse to turn themselves in and are apprehended by the police themselves, it will be a different situation,” he warned.

Two food vendors were run over by the KIA Daewood truck with registration number GE 4831-22 which was transporting crates of beer.

One was reportedly killed on the spot while the other who was in a critical condition was rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

