The District Chief Executive (DCE) Builsa South, Daniel Kwame Gariba has approved the construction of a bridge at Nyanbisa and other infrastructure projects to improve businesses and living standards in the district.

Mr Gariba said the project is one of nine earmarked for construction this year under the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) projects funded by the World Bank and being implemented by the Ministries of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development (MLGDRD), Finance, National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Youth and Sports, and Gendarmerie.

He said that the projects will provide more unskilled labour jobs for the youth while also promoting economic activity within the beneficiary communities.

Mr Gariba asked contractors to employ local artisans and also urged the community to provide essential support for the project’s effective implementation.

The DCE praised President Nana Akufo-Addo for the SOCO projects, stressing that they will bring true development to the doorsteps of the people.

According to him, all evidence shows that the administration is delivering the majority of its promises to Ghanaians.

Present at the ceremony were staff of the Builsa South Assembly, executives and party members, as well as residents of the beneficiary communities.

“The assurance is the fact that the money is right in our accounts; it’s not as if they’re going to work, and we expect money to come from somewhere. We already have the money in our account. And I said when the contractors raise their certificates, we are ready to honour them to make sure the work starts and is completed on time. As far as money is concerned, it’s not going to be a hindrance,” he said.

The DCE has also cut sod in Kanjarga Logvosa and Gbedema to construct three units of classroom blocks in each community. In Fumbisi Market, he cut sod for the construction of a fence for cattle dialers in the district.

He also noted that the district is doing well in terms of animal farming, and so the assembly wants to make sure that it regularises the activities and confines the animals at a place so that animals within the district will be an easy matter and people can even come on ordinary days to buy and not only on market days.

The projects are under different contractors, and all are expected to be completed within six months.

