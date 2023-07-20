The Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development says it will be embarking on a Household Travel Survey within 29 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) under the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA) to ascertain people’s transport choices and challenges.

The survey, which will commence on July 24 to September 30, 2023, will seek to sample approximately 7,500 households from Greater Accra, Central and Eastern Regions.

According to the Ministry, the data collected will inform policy directions in planning effective means of transport (trotro or private) for the country.

Addressing the press on behalf of the sector minister, Director of Human Resources, Kwabena Denkyira, indicated that the survey would cover over 7,000 households across the MMDAs across the country.

“The survey will also target approximately 7,500 households across the 29 MMDAs of Ghana which cut across Greater Accra, Eastern region and Central region. We will deploy standard data collection tools to ensure statistical accuracy as well as the confidentiality of respondents.

“The Metropolitan and Municipal Assemblies include Accra, Tema, La Nkwantanang-Madina, Ga West, Ga Central, Ga East, Ga South, Tema West, Ashaiman, Kpone Katamanso, Ledzokuku, Krowor, Korle klottey, La Dade-kotopon, Ayawaso North, Ayawaso East, Ayawaso Central, Okaikoi North, Adenta, Weija Gbawe, Gomoa East, Nsawam Adogyiri, Awutu Senya East and Nsawam Adogyiri district assemblies,” he said.

The Director of Human Resources at the Ministry also detailed the content of the questionnaires to be distributed.

ALSO READ: