

A Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr Kwame Asah-Asante, has said that the Electoral Commission (EC) has not been active in ensuring that the political parties in Ghana comply with the law that requires them to declare their sources of funding.

He indicated that the elections management body only tried to ensure that this was done last year but generally, it has been ineffective in getting it done to the letter.

“Apart from last year when we saw some skirmishes that the Electoral Commission did say that they were going to apply the law to the letter as it were but over the years the Electoral Commission has been ineffective as far as the implementation of that law is concerned,” he said on Accra-based 3FM.

“They have not supervised it, and they have not enforced it, people have been allowed to do anything and that has given rise to all the things we are talking about.”

The Political Parties Act demands that parties should declare their sources of funding to the electoral body.

According to the act, only a citizen may contribute in cash or in kind to the funds of a political party.

His comments come after a Nigerian journalist claimed that an Islamic group based in Nigeria is funding the campaign of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, a claim the camp of Dr Bawumia has dismissed.

