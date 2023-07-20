A flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, has called for an thorough investigation of all 10 presidential aspirants.

According to him, this will help the party elect a candidate who has the track record to turn things around.

“If you are a messiah, and you can’t heal your home, what kind of messiah are you? I think this is completely acceptable. This is politics. We are competing. Politics is a competition of ideas. Your ideas against my ideas, your vision against my vision. And in that interrogation, everything should be open. But when we are looking at our records, obviously, if you want to govern this country and you have been involved in anything that comes close to governing the country, we have the right to assess how well you have handled it,” he said on Accra-based Citi TV.

The former Offinso Member of Parliament (MP) urged party delegates to select someone who possesses the magic wand to rebuild Ghana.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the governing party is finalising the list of individuals to participate in the Special Delegates Conference on August 26, 2023.

The primary role of the delegates is to trim the number of presidential aspirants to five ahead of the November Congress to elect a presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.

According to the NPP, the names of the qualified aspirants will be published by July 21 followed by balloting on July 24, 2023.

The first notice of the poll will be July 25. If the qualified candidates exceed five, a special electoral college will be held on August 26, 2023, to reduce the number to five.

The first balloting of the final five qualified candidates will take place on August 28 with the final notice of poll on August 31, and the national congress will elect a flagbearer on November 4. In the event of a run-off, it will be held on November 11, 2023.

