The Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) has expressed displeasure over the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) failure to provide a load-shedding timetable amidst the worsening power outages, commonly referred to as ‘dumsor’.

During a press briefing, Kodzo Yaotse, ACEP’s Policy Lead for Petroleum and Conventional Energy, condemned ECG’s perceived incompetence, attributing it to the company’s monopoly in the power distribution sector.

“They [ECG] are just lucky that they have a monopoly over the service that they provide for us. If there was competition in the distribution of power in this country, I am sure ECG would have lost all of its customers by now to a more efficient and competent power supplier.

“To the extent that ECG is exhibiting some regulatory recalcitrance and also with the blessing of the Energy Minister, who is a politician by the way and would never want to admit that we are in this fix, we may not see a timetable until we are able to isolate the political management of ECG from the technical management of ECG.”

