The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has failed to comply with the ultimatum to provide a load-shedding timetable.

The deadline was provided by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) following the incessant power outages.

The Commission had instructed the ECG to submit a comprehensive report covering the period from January 1, 2024, to the present date.

This was supposed to also outline the volume of load curtailed for each outage incident, energy not served, and the number of customers affected.

The Commission had given the ECG a seven-day deadline to furnish them with the required information.

However, despite the stipulated timeframe, the ECG has failed to comply with the PURC’s request.

Failure to respond to these key issues may result in sanctions being imposed on the power distribution company, as warned by the PURC.

ALSO READ:

Calls for ECG-PURC truce intensify as ‘dumsor’ worsens

PURC updates Ghanaians on its orders to ECG