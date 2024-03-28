As the power crisis continues to worsen, calls for a truce between the Energy Commission of Ghana (ECG) and the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) have intensified.

Parliament’s Energy Committee and civil society groups have expressed concern over the feud between the two agencies, calling for a resolution.

Energy analysts have warned that the power struggle between the ECG and PURC could threaten the stability of the energy sector.

In February, the ECG rejected the PURC’s explanation for the recent power outages, and concerns were raised by the Chairman of the Energy Committee, Samuel Atta Akyea, who recommended mediation.

“My instincts are that, I will play a responsible referee. The issues raised by PURC are very serious. I’ve also heard what the Electricity Company of Ghana are trying to put across. What is being raised in the public domain is not a child’s play. The way it is degenerating for it to sound in the public domain, I think the minority on the committee are right on the matter that we should all converge and look at this matter critically.”

Energy policy analyst Dr. Steve Manteaw has called on the presidency to step in and resolve the conflict between the ECG and PURC.

“Directives from a regulator must not be flouted openly otherwise it brings down the theme of that regulator and it sets the tone for other players in the sector to also disregard.”

“For which reason, PURC may not have any other option than to be seen as also flexing its muscles In respect of the directive he has given ECG and I’m saying this type of interplay of power is not good for the administration of the power sector,” he said.

Background

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) says the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is in the process of completing its directives issued on March 19, 2024.

According to the PURC, out of the five tasks given to the power distribution company, three (3) had been completed.

Earlier, the Commission had ordered the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to present to it a comprehensive report of its operations about tariff revenue allocation, regulatory audit data and operational matters among others by close of day on April 2, 2024.

The commission had also instructed the Electricity Company of Ghana to distribute funds from the Cash Waterfall Mechanism (CWM) by March 25, 2024.

However, member of the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, Edward Bawa says he has doubts the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will comply with the directive of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission on a set of demands.

According to him, the management of ECG has shown total disrespect to Parliament and Ghanaians on the issues.

He is also confident that ECG will not comply with the PURC directives.

“ECG refused to appear before the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament. Just in line with how this government operates, ECG had the arrogance to look in the face of Parliament and refused to come.”

