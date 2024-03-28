In a dramatic turn of events, the police arrested two Tanzanian nationals, Malaji Arabi Saidi and Shimdavala Mohamedi Shomari, who had been on a spree of breaking into cars and pilfering valuables.

Their downfall? A pair of AirPods they brazenly stole from one of their victims.

The duo’s crime spree came to an abrupt halt when the police managed to track them down to a lodge in Eastlea using AirPods

H-Metro reveals that upon their arrest, a treasure trove of stolen goods was recovered from their possession, including four laptops, five laptop chargers, three wristwatches, WiFi dongles, and an iPad.

Additionally three gate remotes—tools they allegedly used to bypass car central locking systems were also recovered.

The court proceedings revealed a pattern of thefts. On March 14, Tapiwa December Chingozho fell victim to the duo’s tactics when he parked his car along George Silundika Avenue.

Minutes later, he received a notification on his iPhone 15 alerting him that his iPad had been disconnected from his phone. However, Chingozho did not immediately report the incident to the police.

Undeterred, the criminals struck again on March 23, this time targeting Chingozho’s AirPods while he was at the Avondale Shopping Centre. It was at this point that Chingozho decided to report the theft to the authorities.

The decisive moment came on March 24, when Chingozho, while in Eastlea, noticed that his AirPods were reconnecting to his phone. Without hesitation, he promptly alerted the police, which led to the eventual arrest of Saidi and Shomari.