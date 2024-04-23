The Minister of Roads and Highways, Asenso Boakye, says the government will do everything possible to pay the contractor who is constructing the Kasoa-Bawjiase Road to finish the project on time.

Accoridng to him, government is committed to constructing the majority of roads in the country to boost economic activities, especially in the Awutu Senya West Constituency.

Mr. Asenso Boakye visited Gomoa Ojobi to Senya Bereku, which is 90 percent completed, and the Kasoa-Bawjiase Road, which is also 65 percent completed.

In an interview with Adom News, Mr. Asenso Boakye commended the Director of Communications at the Office of the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, who doubles as the NPP Parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya West Constituency, for putting much pressure on him to pay the contractors to finish the project on time.

Meanwhile, Eugene Arhin called on the people of Awutu Senya West Constituency to have faith in the NPP.

To him, the NPP is the only party which has the development and welfare of Awutu Senya West at heart.

