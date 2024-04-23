The Minister-designate for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Andrew Egyapa Mercer has met with the leadership of the Ghana Culture Forum to discuss the prospects of the cultural sector.

During the meeting held on April 18, 2024, Egyapa Mercer acknowledged the reputation of the Ghana Culture Forum as the foremost cultural CSO and the need to improve the fortunes of the cultural and arts sectors.

He also noted that tourism has received the most attention of all three sectors managed by the Ministry, and that it’s time to distribute the ministry’s resources equitably.

He recognized that policymakers’ primary obligation is to create a conducive environment for sector practitioners to thrive, and that it’s expedient for policymakers to frequently interact with practitioners to be aware of their needs.

Egyapa Mercer (4th person in blue apparel from right) standing with GCF executives and Deputy Minister and Chief Director, MoTAC. [From left to right: Ken Fiati – Executive Member, Patrick Alabi – GCF Administrator, Ahuma Bosco Ocansey – GCF Vice Chair, Edwina Assan – GCF General Secretary, Hon. Mercer – Minister Designate of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Hon Mark Okraku Mantey – Deputy Minister MoTAC, John Agbeko – Chief Director MoTAC and Samuel Dodoo – GCF Executive Member]

In response, GCF led by its Vice-Chairperson, Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, suggested a few issues that the Ministry should champion. GCF’s top priority is for the Ministry to commission research to periodically collect comprehensive data on the culture and creative sector.

Vice-Chairperson of GCF, Ahuma Bosco Ocansey (right)

This research should culminate in a data hub accessible to stakeholders. GCF also called on the Ministry to see to the finalization and promulgation of the Legislative Instruments for cultural sector laws. Thirdly, Bosco recounted that the top concern of almost every creative practitioner in Ghana is access to funding. He made a call to the government to establish the funds ideated by the cultural laws.

He also requested that the Ministry consider disbursement through the already existing GCF disbursement model, the Ghana Culture Funding Scheme, which supported cultural sector activities through a call for a proposal. GCF also called on the Ministry to assist the organization with an office space.

Mercer disclosed that the Ministry has received financial clearance from the Ministry of Finance to complete the Western Region Cultural Centre.

He also hinted that he would pursue the amphitheatre project. He pledged to see to the finalization of the Legislative Instruments for cultural laws and the operationalization of the Creative Arts Agency and National Film Authority by securing their administrative requirements.

Commenting on the state of the National Theatre, he disclosed that the Ministry would explore invoking commitments made by the government of China towards the maintaining of the National Theatre.

It was resolved that GCF would submit formal proposals for the projects discussed at the meeting.