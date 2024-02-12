A prison inmate, said to be a Chinese national has escaped while receiving treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

The inmate, who was at the Nsawam Prison and was serving a one-year jail term is reported to have allegedly feigned sickness to the extent that he needed to be taken to the hospital outside the prison walls.

He was escorted to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

But while receiving treatment, he reportedly escaped from the hands of the prison officers who had escorted him to the hospital.

The Prison Service is yet to officially comment on the development but WhatsApp messages with the inmate’s photograph is in circulation among prison officers asking anyone with information about the inmate to report it.

The inmate, was arrested in Tema, went through a court trial and jailed one year, which he was serving at the Nsawam Prison.

He is reportedly standing trial in another case, said to be serious offences.

Graphic Online reported that, the officers who were in charge of the inmate are currently under investigation.