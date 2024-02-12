Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram Constituency, Samuel Nartey George has revealed that he does not accept any bonus as an MP.

He explained that, though he is entitled to bonuses and allowances, he rejects them to enable him do his work independently.

The Ningo-Prampram MP said it is something he is been doing, noting that, even as a presidential staffer, he never took fuel coupons.

Sam George on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday stated emphatically that, he doesn’t accept freebies to avoid being cowed into submission.

“I never took fuel coupons when I served as a presidential staffer. I am in my eighth year in Parliament and I have never taken any of the office supplies that Parliament gives because I don’t want to sign for anything, one day they put something else there for me to sign. Signing is nice, but ask yourself, were you able to afford all those things even before you became MP?” he quizzed.

